Recently the Rutgers Board of Governors met together on Thursday afternoon virtually to vote on and approve another new contract extension for Rutgers Men's Basketball Head Coach Steve Pikiell to keep him in charge of the program through 2030-2031 season. Here is a quick look at the details within the extension according to Brian Fonseca of NJ.com.

NO NEW MONEY, BUT A NEW YEAR....

While Pikiell didn't receive a raise on his contract, he did receive a retention bonus, which we will talk about later, along with a new year added to his contract making him the head coach through the 2030-2031 season. The numbers are as follows... 2023-24: $3.25 million 2024-25: $3.5 million 2025-25: $3.75 million 2026-27: $3.85 million 2027-28: $3.95 million 2028-29: $4.05 million 2029-30: $4.15 million 20230-31: $4.25 million

NEW RETENTION BONUS....

-- Pikiell will now receive a new $300k retention bonus effective July 1st 2023 and will carry over into the following years (2023, 2024, 2025, 2027, 2029) as long as he remains as head coach through his current deal which now expires following the 2030-31 season.

BUYOUT AMENDMENT....