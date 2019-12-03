On Tuesday afternoon the Rutgers Board of Governors met to vote on and approve the contract of Greg Schiano to become the university's next head football coach. Not a premium subscriber? Check out our two holiday promos to either get a FREE $50 gift card to the Rivals Shop or a FREE $75 Adidas gift card -- CLICK HERE FOR MORE!! Here is a quick look at the details within the contract.

SALARY: 8 year deal / $32 million ASSISTANTS / SUPPORT STAFF / S&C STAFF SALARY POOL: $7,700,000 (No less then 3% Increase annually)

FACILITIES: Upon reaching a private funding commitment level of at least 50 percent of the total project cost, the university agrees it shall initiate the Board of Governors Finance and Facilities Committee approvals process in which shall the athletics department's proposed strategy to fund the debt service on any remaining cost applicable to the aforementioned project.

INCENTIVES: Big Ten Championship appearance: $100,000 Big Ten Championship winner: $200,000 Group A Bowl appearance: $75,000 Group A Bowl victory: $75,000 Group B Bowl appearance: $100,000 Group B Bowl victory: $100,000 New Year's Six Bowl Appearance: $150,000 New Year's Six Bowl Victory: $150,000 CFP Semifinal Appearance: $200,000 CFP National Championship Game Appearance: $250,000 CFP National Championship Game Victory: $300,000 **Group A bowls include Quick Lane Bowl, Belk Bowl and the Music City Bowl or their successors.** **Group B includes any bowl not listed above** COACH OF THE YEAR AWARDS Big Ten Coach of the Year: $100,000 National Coach of the Year: $100,000 **National COTY includes Eddie Robinson, Walter Camp, Bobby Dodd, Bear Bryant, Associated Press, AFCA, Home Depot, Sporting News or Maxwell (George Munger)**

SEASON TICKET SALES INCENTIVE: Season Tickets sold above 20,000: $50,000 Season Tickets sold above 24,000: $50,000 Season Tickets sold above 28,000: $50,000 Season Tickets sold above 32,000: $50,000 PERSONAL TICKET REQUEST: -- Private suite or box (Up to 20 guests) to each home **In absence of suite or box, Rutgers will provide 24 premium tickets to any bowl game** -- 20 premium level tickets to each home -- 20 parking passes to each home -- 12 tickets to each away game

EXTRAS AUTO STIPEND: $15,000 annually, which may be used for purchase or lease. APPAREL STIPEND: $5,000 annually from the team's retail provider (Adidas) COUNTRY CLUB MEMBERSHIP: Bond funded by University. FAMILY TRAVEL: Spouse and immediate family will be able to fly to away games and post season at no cost. REIMBURSED RELOCATION FUNDS: Extra $25,000 for the purpose of covering additional ancillary expenses. THE JET: Schiano will be entitled to use private air transportation for recruiting purposes and If private funding is available for other university travel. If funding is not there, he will be entitled to first class travel on commercial airlines.