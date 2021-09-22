NT Julius Turner stepping up in a big way in 2021 for RU
Julius Turner, meet quarterback, quarterback, meet Julius Turner.Turner, a sixth-year senior nose tackle for Rutgers Football, has gotten to know quite a few quarterbacks up close in 2021. The Meri...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news