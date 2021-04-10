The Rutgers Scarlet Knights dropped their first game of their series against the Northwestern Wildcats. Rutgers lost in heart breaking fashion as Northwestern homered in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game and then homered again for the win in extra innings. The Scarlet Knights lost 6-5 in 12 twelve innings. Northwestern had a great day at the plate as they homered four times in their series opener win. Rutgers also hit some late innings home runs but it wasn’t enough for the win. SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL JUNE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Rutgers starting pitcher Harry Rutkowski made his six starts of the season and got roughed up a bit. Rutkowski pitched seven innings allowing nine hits, four runs, one walk and five strikeouts. Right-handers Parker Scott and Kyle Muller had perfect outings but then Rutgers manager, Steve Owens, decided to pull Muller for left-handed pitcher Brian Fitzpatrick. The Rutgers ace was facing Northwestern’s top hitter, Anthony Calarco, who’s left-handed. Coach Owens tried to play the lefty-lefty matchup in his favor but his plan failed. Fitzpatrick would give a towering game-saving home to Calarco when Rutgers was just one strike away from getting the win. Right-handed relief pitcher Nate McLain ended up getting the loss after giving up the walk off home run to Northwestern’s shortstop Shawn Goosenberg. The Rutgers offense had their ups and downs but really came through in the eighth and ninth innings. After being down 4-1 in the eighth, freshman outfielder Ryan Lasko homered to left making it a one run ballgame. In the bottom of the ninth, outfielder Richie Schiekofer reached first on an infield single, which was one of his four hits in the game. With Schiekofer on first, the tying run was on base with Kevin Welsh at the plate. The senior infielder hadn’t recorded a hit all season until that at bat. Welsh homered to left center giving Rutgers a 5-4 lead before the Calarco home run. Other Rutgers players that stood out were Josh Rodriguez, who went 1-5 with a triple and walk and Mike Nyisztor, who went 1-4 with a RBI single.