Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

North Carolina LB Taeshawn Alston talks Rutgers Official Visit

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

This past weekend Rutgers Football had another very good weekend on the recruiting trail as they already landed three verbal commitments with potentially more coming down the line.

One of those potential commits is top linebacker target Taeshawn Alston from North Carolina and the 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside linebacker spoke with The Knight Report following his trip to campus.

“The visit went great,” Alston told TKR. “What stood out the most was being with coach Camp (Julian Campenni) and learning more about the position I will play and just hanging out with the players too. My favorite part of the trip was vibing with the players and coaches at the beach.”

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement