This past weekend Rutgers Football had another very good weekend on the recruiting trail as they already landed three verbal commitments with potentially more coming down the line.

One of those potential commits is top linebacker target Taeshawn Alston from North Carolina and the 6-foot-4, 215-pound outside linebacker spoke with The Knight Report following his trip to campus.

“The visit went great,” Alston told TKR. “What stood out the most was being with coach Camp (Julian Campenni) and learning more about the position I will play and just hanging out with the players too. My favorite part of the trip was vibing with the players and coaches at the beach.”