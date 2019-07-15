News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-15 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

North Carolina F Nick Farrar talks latest offer from Rutgers

V4xdbcpocxlqvt0chawh
DeAnte Mitchell • TheKnightReport
@MitchellDeAnte
Basketball Analyst

Rutgers has been many places during the July live period, but their first stop was to see 2020 target Nick Farrar, a combo forward, who has blown up recently.The entire coaching staff spent some ti...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}