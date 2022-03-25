Noah Vedral talks Rutgers Football spring ball week two

Rutgers Football quarterback Noah Vedral met with the media on Thursday during the second week for spring ball 2022 for the Scarlet Knights to discuss some of the new faces on offense, how the quarterback room is developing and more.

What’s up with the new haircut, we’ve only seen you with long hair during your time at Rutgers.

“I just cut it last week, before spring break, it was just time. I wanted to play a season with my hair coming out the back of the helmet, I thought it was a cool look. My brother and I started this back during the pandemic, when we were on the break that never ended and we couldn’t get a haircut so we just said we might as well grow it out. I’ve had it for about two years. I’m not a long hair guy at heart, I liked it and it was fun for a while, but this is a lot easier. I was kind of banking on the fact that it would be getting warmer so that it’d feel better, but it went the other way, so hopefully in a few weeks.”

Rutgers added a couple new faces to the wide receiver room via the portal this offseason, how have those guys been transitioning so far?

“They are doing well, a lot of stuff to learn, but they are doing well. They ask good questions and that’s all you can for from those guys. They continue to get better every day and every week in practice.”

You guys also added some new offensive linemen too, how have they been working?

“It’s been great. They have also been working very hard. Coach Augie (Hoffman) has them like everyday studying, learning a lot and it’s been fun to see them grow. They’ve taken those steps forward like we expected them to and we need them to. They are more than capable and I look forward to seeing them do that.”

Does this spring practice feel like a complete return to normalcy?

“Absolutely. I was trying to figure out the first week of spring ball and I was like why does this feel so different. Then I realized we were playing golf after every practice last year during spring ball, because it was warm and it was April. It definitely feels like a complete return to normalcy.”

This is year three for you with Rutgers under the same OC in Sean Gleeson, how comfortable do you feel with the playbook and the offense in general?

“Really, really comfortable. There are always minor changes here and there in an offense, but the cool thing is being comfortable with the whole thing and those minor changes are really easy to zero in on and work on. So it will take spring to work them out and feel them out, but we will be good to go all summer and nail it all down for the fall.”

What’s the next step for this offense to take going into year three?

“Consistency. We have to be the same team, play in and play out. Obviously things are going to happen, it’s a game, the other team is trying and challenging too, but we have to consistently put forth the same effort and execution from my position all the way down. That’s what we’ve really been working on and I think we’ve made steps in that direction.”

How are some of the younger quarterbacks like Wimsatt and Simon coming along?

“They are doing well. Honestly all of the quarterbacks have made big strides, all the way down to Albericci and Rupp. Those guys have been working really hard. It’s been good to get them out here, get more reps and watch them play. It’s fun as an old guy to watch them grow and you get to see them make the same steps that I remember making my second year at Nebraska and stuff like that. It’s cool and I’m excited for them.”