Noah Vedral out for BC game, Wimsatt or Simon to start

Richie Schnyderite and Chris Nalwasky
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Rutgers Football senior quarterback Noah Vedral is out for today’s game versus Boston College with an injury. He listed as week to week.

As of now there has been no starting quarterback named for today’s game, but it is expected to be either Evan Simon or Gavin Wimsatt.

Vedral has an undisclosed injury.

Vedral, who was named a team captain earlier this week, has started 20 games since transferring to Rutgers, and has thrown for 3,076 yards and 16 touchdowns with 15 interceptions. He's also ran for three touchdowns and 490 yards.

