Noah Vedral excited for opportunity to break a pair of droughts this Sat.

"Yeah, that would be really cool. And it's funny like that's all down the road stuff like the bowl games and winning on Saturday. That's a really crazy thought," Vedral said. "I mean, I feel old now. I don't want to know what I'll like in 20 years. Yeah, that's a really crazy thought that you bring up that I actually really haven't even thought about but that's pretty cool."

Vedral will try and lead the charge again and defeat Penn State in University Park. Should Rutgers win, Vedral and his teammates would be looked at icons years down the road.

A victory would break Rutgers' streak of not topping Penn State since 1988, and it would also give the team six wins and become bowl-eligible.

Rutgers last played in a bowl game in 2014 when it defeated North Carolina in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit. Vedral, who went to a bowl game but didn't play it in as a freshman for UCF when it went 13-0 and beat Auburn in the Peach Bowl in 2017, is excited about the opportunity that awaits.

He isn't getting too ahead of himself though, and soaks in every moment. He never takes any wins for granted.

"It would mean a ton, absolutely," Vedral said. "But I think some of the stuff that brings me joy personally playing quarterback here and being a part of these wins is sometimes the best thing to do is just look at the sideline and watch everyone celebrate and to see the joy it brings your teammates and you feel the weight lifted off their shoulders when you get a win in the Big Ten.

"Every single week regardless of you play is a really big contest. These teams are really good. Anyone can beat anyone. That's the hard part and the beauty of Big Ten. Just to see the work and fruits of that labor come to existence would be a really, really fun thing. One of my favorite parts of winning games here right now is our guys work really hard, so to see them be rewarded for that is like something that I'll always remember."

Bowl game talk and the chance at winning against Penn State for the first time in a long time has been the headlines of the week, but Vedral just purely cannot wait to play at the Nittany Lions for the first time himself.

"That would be super exciting. Frankly, I'm really excited about be able to play in State College this weekend," Vedral said. "I haven't played there yet or haven't been there. I hear their stadium's really big. It's a good environment. I'm really excited about that one this week too."

The coaches have preached taking it the week day by day, and the players have some confidence coming off of a 38-3 win on the road at Indiana.

"We're excited. It's a one game season. It's probably beating a dead horse for you guys at this point, but just that one game season," Vedral said. "Obviously, they're kind of like your next door neighbors and they're a really good team. So it gives us an opportunity to go prove ourselves against a good, traditional powerhouse in the Big Ten. We're really excited, but just taking it one day at a time.

"Coach told us today don't wish away time. Just take everything you can get out of Tuesday, just Tuesday right now. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will take care of itself as long as you take care of your Tuesday."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

