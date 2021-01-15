The Rutgers Basketball losing streak rose to four games in a row today as the Scarlet Knights lost a tough one to No. 9 Wisconsin by a score of 60-54 inside the RAC tonight.

For the fourth time this year, Rutgers was led in scoring by guard Jacob Young who scored 17 points on 57.1% from the field. Along with Young, the Scarlet Knights also had solid contributions from center Myles Johnson who scored nine points and guard Geo Baker who chipped in eight of his own.

Despite some some solid scoring performances from those three players, both teams a whole struggled to hit just about anything from beyond the arc as Rutgers shot 10.5% from three and Wisconsin shot 24.0% from three.

Below you can see the full box score, Rutgers' play of the game and who the Scarlet Knights will take on next.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!