No. 9 Maryland holds on to beat Rutgers at home by a score of 56-51

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

COLLEGE PARK, MD. – Despite a five-point first half lead, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights weren't able to take down the No. 9 ranked Maryland Terrapins tonight, as they would go on to lose by a final score of 56-51.

Rutgers is now 7-5 in conference play, as they continue to fight for a shot at a postseason bid in the NCAA tournament.

Check out the instant recap below and stay tuned for more.

THE GOOD — FIVE DAY BREAK UNTIL NORTHWESTERN

THE SKINNY: The best part about Tuesday night's game is that the Scarlet Knights get a five day rest before taking on arguably the worst team in the Big Ten in Northwestern. This is a chance for Rutgers to not only get back on the right track, but also a chance to work on some things as Northwestern only has six total wins on the season, all but one (Nebraska) coming from OOC opponents.

THE BAD — ANOTHER UGLY PERFORMANCE FROM SOME OF YOUR TOP TWO SCORERS

THE SKINNY: After going a combined 2-of-19 against Michigan on Saturday, Harper and Baker’s struggles continued as the duo went 3-of-13 on Tuesday night against No. 9 ranked Maryland. Add in that Rutgers star big man and third leading scorer on the year, Myles Johnson also went 2-of-8 and you get a really ugly offensive performance overall.This is very concerning as the Scarlet Knights are the midst of playing for a chance at an NCAA tournament bid and guys who average a combined 29+ points per game (Baker, Harper & Johnson), can’t score much of anything recently.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Ron Harper Jr. with the PIN against Maryland late in the first half.

UP NEXT: Rutgers will welcome the Northwestern Wildcats to the RAC on Sunday afternoon for a 6:30 p.m. (ET). Fans can catch the game live on BTN.

More to come right here on The Knight Report.

{{ article.author_name }}