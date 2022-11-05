The Scarlet Knights did just about everything that they could in the first half against the No. 5 ranked Wolverines as they scored two touchdowns, one via a blocked punt by Max Melton and another with a beautiful pass and throw from Gavin Wimsatt to Sean Ryan, even though he was held on the play. Overall the first half couldn't go much better for Rutgers as the team was clicking on offense and the defense was firing on all cylinders doing whatever they could to hold onto the 17-14 lead.

Now time for the bad news. There is really no other way to describe this half for Rutgers, they gave up three Michigan touchdowns within two minutes of one another in the third quarter. It started with the defense giving up a touchdown in the passing game, then shortly after a pick where Michigan got the ball back nearly in the redzone and then another which was a pick-six that bounced off a Scarlet Knights wide receiver. After that it was all down hill for the Scarlet Knights.

Overall this was a game that Rutgers was listed as heavy underdogs, so despite the solid first half, the team couldn't make up for the talent differential in the second half as it went from a close game to an ugly loss real quick.