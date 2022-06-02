No. 28 recruit Gavin Griffths details Rutgers Hoops commitment

Rutgers Basketball Head Coach Steve Pikiell continues to break Scarlet Knights records both on the hardwood and on the recruiting trail. Just a few years after landing Clifford Omoruyi (No. 42 overall), the highest ranked recruit in program history, Pike and crew did it again today as they have landed a commitment from the No. 28 overall prospect in the class of 2023, forward Gavin Griffths. "I chose Rutgers because of their coaching staff," Griffths told Rivals. "Everyone from their head coach to the bottom assistant, everyone there just showed me the most love. I felt like that was the place that wanted me the most. Everything from where they stay in the dorms to where they practice, it all seems brand new. From their coaching staff to their facilities, I really just liked everything about it."

The 6-foot-7, 180-pound Connecticut native hauled in over 20+ offers from schools, but it was the love he received from Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell that swayed him to the Knights. "Coach Pike just kept saying that I was his top priority," said Griffths. "It felt like he was really genuine and it meant a lot to me. There are a lot of great players in this class, but being a top priority for a Big Ten school was really important to me."

With Griffths now on board for Pikiell and crew, it will be interesting to see how the Scarlet Knights fill up the rest of this class. "I don't have anyone specific I want to recruit," he said. "There are so many great players in the 2023 class, I'm sure later in the year I'll try to do some recruiting and bring in some other guys." It should be noted that Griffths is also very close with fellow Rivals150 prospect Papa Kante. The two actually took their official visit to Rutgers on the same weekend in early May.