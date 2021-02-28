Lucky number seven.

No. 25 Rutgers women's basketball won its seventh consecutive game by beating Penn State, 60-55, on Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pa.

The win moves Rutgers' record to 12-3 overall and 8-3 in Big Ten play into a tie with No. 12 Michigan for third place in the conference.

"It was another gutsy win, because we weren't playing well," Rutgers head coach C. Vivian Stringer said. "That's a tribute to Penn State. They got the ball, rebounded really well, and rammed down our throats, and we were just trying to stave them off. But at the end of the day, what I did like is that we didn't lose confidence."

Rutgers started to turn the corner with a 13-1 run between the first and second quarters to go up 22-9. Guirantes scored seven points during the spurt. The Scarlet Knights held Penn State to its lowest first half total and led 27-17 at the break.

But the visitors went cold in the third as Penn State went on a big 18-3 run. It took its first lead of the game at 33-30 on 3-pointer from the left corner by Shay Hagans, prompting a timeout by Stringer. Rutgers had just those three points the opening six minutes of the third before Tekia Mack hit a jump shot.

After Penn State went up 38-32, Rutgers closed the frame on a 10-2 run, including a layup by Diamond Johnson with three seconds left. Mael Gilles made two 3-pointers during the stretch.

"We needed her didn't we," Stringer said. "She's been shooting very well in practice. In a game of this magnitude, Mael stepped up. She hit big time shots, rebounded, well, and did all the things that we needed to have. Mael isn't usually are leading scorer, but I sometimes wonder if she were to have been put in a situation where she's got to score in order for us to win, I think she would even work on it that much more. It was good to see that."

