Ranked No. 25 in the country this week for the first time all season long, the Rutgers women's basketball team continues to roll as it defeated Michigan State, 63-53 on Wednesday afternoon at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, MI.

Since losing two in a row before a five week pause, Rutgers (11-3, 7-3) is 6-0 since its return.

"The calls weren't going out way, but there was a mindset that we'll find a way to get it done. Everybody dug in," Rutgers head coach C. Vivian Stringer said. "We played in the 55 defense the whole time. We were in great condition. I thought Michigan State was exhausted. It took guts. Everybody played hard. We got a great win."

The win didn't come easy however as the Spartans (12-7, 7-7 Big Ten) led by seven points at halftime. It appeared as if Rutgers had cut the deficit to at least five as Tekia Mack was fouled and made a layup with 1.1 seconds remaining, but the officials took a long look on replay and determined that the clock stopped and that she didn't get the ball off in time.

Rutgers came out of the break with a purpose, going on an 8-0 run to take a 36-35 lead. All eight of those points came inside the paint. It had just 12 points in the paint in the first two quarters combined.

"They said the (half) was over a minute or two before and they just didn't have it on the shot clock and nobody didn't recognized it. It waved it off," Stringer said. "But we had the attitude to just forget it. We looked at each other and just said we'll lay the 55. Each person who stepped in helped us in a great way."

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM FOR FREE UNTIL EASTER — CLICK HERE FOR MORE