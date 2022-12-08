Tanner Holden made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give No. 25 Ohio State Men's Basketball a 67-66 win over Rutgers on Thursday night at Value City Arena in Columbus.

HOLIDAY SALE - JOIN NOW & PAY $22 $22 FOR THE YEAR OR $1.83/MONTH!

The Buckeyes (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) corralled a loose ball and called a timeout with 23 seconds to go. With a chance to take a lead, Rutgers' Cilff Omoruyi got a weakside block. Paul Mulcahy then made a pair of free throws on the other end.

Rutgers fouled Ohio State to prevent a chance at a 3-point shot with five seconds to go. After inbounding the ball, Caleb McConnell sank two free throws to make it 66-64.

Holden, who hadn't scored yet in the game, made a deep triple from the right side that just beat the clock.

Rutgers (6-3, 1-1) has yet to win at Ohio State.

Down by two, Rutgers' Aundre Hyatt made a layup after his initial attempt was blocked to tie the game at 59-59. Mulcahy then got into the lane and made another layup to put Rutgers ahead 61-59.

Zed Key, who had a career night, knotted the score once again for Ohio State, but Cam Spencer hit a turnaround jump shot to make it 63-61 RU. Spencer, who is near the tops in steals per game in the country, notched one to give Rutgers the ball back.

The Scarlet Knights got out to a good start to begin the game. Three 3-pointers from Hyatt, Mawot Mag, and Spencer gave them an 11-5 lead. Ohio State, though, responded with a 14-0 run including six points from Key to give the home team a 19-11 advantage.

Ohio State would take its largest lead of 11 points at 31-20, but Rutgers didn't go away. Paul Mulcahy ignited a 9-0 to end the half with a 3-pointer. Caleb McConnell, Antwone Woolfolk, and Hyatt each made layups to cut it to 31-29 at the break.

The Scarlet Knights held Ohio State without a point in the last 4:06 of the opening half. Nonetheless, the Buckeyes led for 15:14 of the first 20 minutes.

Omoruyi ended up with 16 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks, Hyatt had 13 points, and Mulcahy finished with nine with three steals. Mag had six rebounds and four assists.