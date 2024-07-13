After making a big splash on the transfer market by landing Jordan Derkack, the reigning Northeast Conference Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year at Merrimack, Rutgers has now offered Derkack's younger brother, 6-foot-7 Class of 2026 Aiden Derkack.

A ferocious above-rim finisher with an adeptness for knifing his way to the rim, Derkack is a skilled wing with a polished inside-outside game.

The Colonia HS (NJ) product has an explosive style to his game, with multiple extravagant in-traffic dunks generating buzz this off-season.

"Getting the offer from Rutgers, it's a great offer," said Aiden Derkack, who piled up several double doubles this past season at Colonia, including a 22-point and 15-board showing during a 58-28 trouncing of South Brunswick. "With me being from New Jersey, with my brother now playing there, it's just great to receive that offer."