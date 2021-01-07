No. 10 Rutgers Wrestling opens up against No. 2 Michigan
After a hellacious 2020, it is hard to comprehend that tomorrow is the start of the 2021 Rutgers wrestling tomorrow. Wrestlers, coaches, and fans all eagerly await the first dual meet of the season, feeling like a kid on Christmas. The light at the end of the tunnel was not always easy to see, but we have reached a point we feared would not come this year.
Rutgers wrestling is back in action for the first time since the 2020 Big Ten Championships, hosting the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at 7 PM Est. And even though the RAC will not be filled with 5,000 loud and passionate Rutgers wrestling fans, the wrestling will still be just as intense as every other season.
Last season, half of Rutgers’ ten-man lineup were freshman. On opening day, most likely only one wrestler without starting experience will take the mat. A much-improved lineup should translate to a much more competitive Rutgers wrestling team in 2021. Returning starters such as Nic Aguilar, Sammy Alvarez, and Billy Janzer, who made an impact as freshmen in 2020, will come into 2021 experienced and battle tested.
Of course, the addition of three-time All-American, Sebastian Rivera, will be a huge boost to this lineup. Rivera will provide veteran leadership and a winning work ethic, that will serve as an example to this entire team on how to get to the next level. Coach Goodale will heavily rely on Rivera’s knowledge and ability to be an extension of the coaching staff both on and off the mat.
Despite a new and improved Rutgers wrestling program, Michigan poses a challenge that may be too difficult to overcome. Third year head coach Sean Bormet has a star-studded lineup, which can feature nine ranked starters at a time. A combination of All-American veterans, mixed with impact newcomers, have created a national title contending lineup for the University of Michigan.
With it being opening night eve, TKR is excited to release our first wrestling preview of the season! As always, TKR has broken down each match, providing analysis and predictions on tomorrow nights showdown. Read below to take a look at how Rutgers wrestling will fair in their first test of the 2021 season.
|TEAM
|RANKING
|WRESTLER
|RECORD LAST SEASON
|
Rutgers
|
No. 19
|
Nic Aguilar
|
(24-11)
|
Michigan
|
No.14 / NR
|
Jack Medley OR
Dylan Ragusin
|
(9-4) / (N/A)
THE SKINNY: Nic Aguilar will potentially have the opportunity to avenge a tight loss from the previous season, as he is set to take on No. 14 Jack Medley. Last season, Medley narrowly defeated Aguilar 2-1, when Rutgers wrestling squared off with Michigan at Madison Square Garden. It is not out of the question that true freshman, Dylan Ragusin, takes the mat at 125-lbs for the Wolverines. Ragusin was the No. 4, 126-lber in the nation last year, as well as the No. 38 recruit in the class of 2020. For scoring purposes, we will assume Medley gets the nod. Aguilar likes to score points, but in their bout last season, Medley did a good job of keeping Aguilar at bay, and squeaked out a win. If Aguilar can get to his offense, especially on top, he will be able to pull off the upset.
RESULT: Medley by decision
TEAM SCORE: 3 - 0 Michigan leads
