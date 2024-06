Rutgers Basketball recently sent out a new offer to the No. 1 ranked recruit in the country for the class of 2025 in forward AJ Dybantsa and he told Rivals that he was impressed with the Scarlet Knights, which is one of 25+ programs to offer the dazzling forward.

"It was a good offer," said Dybantsa on Wednesday. I know (Rutgers) is going to do great things with Ace (Bailey) and Dylan (Harper) there. We are going to continue to speak and build the relationship and they are going to continue to speak with my Dad (Ace Dybantsa)."