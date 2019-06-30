News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-30 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 South Jersey OL Ketscheck talks offer, recaps Rutgers Visit

Gwagoevj0ahnm5w1iixe
Ryan Lance • TheKnightReport
@RivalsRyan
Senior Editor

Last month Rutgers played host to 2021 offensive lineman Jake Ketschek for an unofficial visit. The 6-foot-4, 318-pound prospect visited campus with his parents and had the opportunity to tour the ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}