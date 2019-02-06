Rutgers has added another in-state prospect to its class of 2019 as Newark (NJ) West Side High defensive back Darius Gooden has committed to the Scarlet Knights.

A late riser, Gooden was able to take advantage of the late signing period as he added an offer from the Scarlet Knights last week. He took an official visit to campus this past weekend, which ultimately led to his decision to commit to Rutgers.

“The visit went very well. I had the chance to meet with all of the coaches and really had the chance to connect with them and build a good relationship with them,” he told The Knight Report. “I had the opportunity to hang with some of the players and learn more about the program. They were all very welcoming and my family and I really enjoyed the visit.”