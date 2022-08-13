 TheKnightReport - NIL Evaluations / Social Media Followings for the CHOP23 Class
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-13 08:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NIL Evaluations / Social Media Followings for the CHOP23 Class

EJ Daniels
Rutgers.Rivals.com

The landscape of college football has changed forever, with the proliferation of Name Image and Likeness aka N.I.L. Understanding these athletes' potential value is an essential part of the recruiting process in today's world, we here at The Knight Report have decided to put together a quick chart showing each committed prospects followings on social media and a rough estimate of what their value is with Name, Image and Likeness.

Each recruit's value is based on their social media followings as a lot of third-party businesses can now leverage prospects' social media following as a creative marketing tool. This is just a rough estimate, as propsects can obviosuly earn more or less depending on what businesses are willing pay.

Understanding where Rutgers Football stacks up with their current recruiting class will help us understand how much the business community in/around the school. Will have to generate to stay competitive when recruiting top prospects.

Not a Subscriber? Join us now and get 50% OFF your first year! ($50 savings)


SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

1,310 followers

INSTAGRAM

4,050 followers

TIKTOK

16 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$8,000
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

1,092 followers

INSTAGRAM

3,480 followers

TIKTOK

68 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$7,900
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

1,200 followers

INSTAGRAM

2,430 followers

TIKTOK

675 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$7,900
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

790 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,150 followers

TIKTOK

1,130 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$7,800
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

955 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,540 followers

TIKTOK

68 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$7,800
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

840 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,150 followers

TIKTOK

N/A

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$5,200
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

620 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,755 followers

TIKTOK

N/A

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$7,700
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

600 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,630 followers

TIKTOK

N/A

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$7,800
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

675 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,700 followers

TIKTOK

N/A

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$7,700
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

660 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,190 followers

TIKTOK

70 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$7,700
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

500 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,100 followers

TIKTOK

100 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$5,100
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

480 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,200 followers

TIKTOK

N/A followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$10,600
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

440 followers

INSTAGRAM

2,030 followers

TIKTOK

4 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$7,600
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

160 followers

INSTAGRAM

2,480 followers

TIKTOK

475 followers

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$7.700
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

380 followers

INSTAGRAM

1,710 followers

TIKTOK

N/A

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$7,600
SOCIAL MEDIA FOLLOWINGS
SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLET NUMBERS OF FOLLOWERS

TWITTER

564 followers

INSTAGRAM

720 followers

TIKTOK

N/A

POTENTIAL VALUE....

$5,100

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}