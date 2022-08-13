NIL Evaluations / Social Media Followings for the CHOP23 Class

The landscape of college football has changed forever, with the proliferation of Name Image and Likeness aka N.I.L. Understanding these athletes' potential value is an essential part of the recruiting process in today's world, we here at The Knight Report have decided to put together a quick chart showing each committed prospects followings on social media and a rough estimate of what their value is with Name, Image and Likeness.

Each recruit's value is based on their social media followings as a lot of third-party businesses can now leverage prospects' social media following as a creative marketing tool. This is just a rough estimate, as propsects can obviosuly earn more or less depending on what businesses are willing pay.

Understanding where Rutgers Football stacks up with their current recruiting class will help us understand how much the business community in/around the school. Will have to generate to stay competitive when recruiting top prospects.