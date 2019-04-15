The past, present and future of Rutgers wrestling will all be represented on May 6th at the Beat the Streets “Grapple at the Garden”. It has been announced that 2019, 133 –pound NCAA champion, Nick Suriano, will be taking part in the tenth annual charity event. Suriano joins 2019 Rutgers wrestling commit, Jojo Aragona, and 2019 Rutgers wrestling graduate and 149–pound NCAA champion, Anthony Ashnault, as the third representative from Rutgers wrestling.



The returning national champion will be taking on one of America’s best in Joe Colon. Not only is Colon one of America’s best, he is one of the nation’s favorite wrestlers after his Cinderella run in 2018.

Joe Colon’s world medal hopes looked like they were put on hold for another year after the Northern Iowa graduate was defeated by Nashon Garrett at the Final X world team trials. However, due to a shoulder injury, Garrett was forced to miss the world tournament, opening the door for Colon.

Colon, the last seed of the tournament, went on a run to find himself on the world podium, taking bronze. It was Colon’s first world medal, and his finish played a crucial role in propelling the United States to a second place team finish.

Nick Suriano is not particularly known for his freestyle experience, not participating in a single international style tournament since being at Rutgers. It could be interesting to see if this is a one-time thing for Suriano, or if returning national champion is going to try his hand at a freestyle career.

It does not come as much of a surprise to Suriano’s lack of participation in international style wrestling. Suriano has made multiple mentions of a mixed-martial arts career following college, but has not made much of a mention to a 2020 Olympic run. However, despite the lack of interest in freestyle wrestling, a win for Suriano would immediately put him in the discussion for the 2019 world team trials.