NFL Knights Stat Tracker Week Two
Here's a quick look at how all the former Rutgers Scarlet Knights currently competing in the NFL in week two.
RB GUS EDWARDS (BALTIMORE RAVENS)
Stats: 3 rushes for 11 yards
Final Score: 23-17 (WIN) vs. Arizona Cardinals
WR MOHAMED SANU (ATLANTA FALCONS)
Stats: 4 receptions for 16 yards
Final Score: 24-20 (WIN) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
DT SEBASTIAN JOSEPH (LOS ANGELES RAMS)
Stats: 1 total tackle (1 solo)
Final Score: 27-9 (WIN) vs. New Orleans Saints
CB LOGAN RYAN (TENNESSEE TITANS)
Stats: 4 total tackles (1 solo), 2 Pass Deflections, 1 Interception
Final Score: 17-19 (LOSS) vs. Indianapolis Colts
CB JASON MCCOURTY (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)
Stats: 4 total tackles (3 solo)
Final Score: 43-0 (WIN) vs. Miami Dolphins
S DURON HARMON (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)
Stats: 2 total tackles (2 solo), 1 QB hurry
Final Score: 43-0 (WIN) vs. Miami Dolphins
S DEVIN MCCOURTY (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)
Stats: 2 total tackles (1 solo), 1 Interception, 1 pass deflection
Final Score: 43-0 (WIN) vs. Miami Dolphins
NO STATS RECORDED: WR Andre Patton (Chargers), TE Tyler Kroft (Bills), LB Steve Longa (Lions), LB Kemoko Turay (Colts), DB Bless Austin (Jets), DB Saquan Hampton (Saints), DB Isaiah Wharton (Vikings), LS Clark Harris (Bengals).