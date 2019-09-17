News More News
NFL Knights Stat Tracker Week Two

Richard Schnyderite
NFL KNIGHT STAT TRACKER: WEEK ONE

Here's a quick look at how all the former Rutgers Scarlet Knights currently competing in the NFL in week two.

RB GUS EDWARDS (BALTIMORE RAVENS)

Stats: 3 rushes for 11 yards

Final Score: 23-17 (WIN) vs. Arizona Cardinals

WR MOHAMED SANU (ATLANTA FALCONS)

Stats: 4 receptions for 16 yards

Final Score: 24-20 (WIN) vs. Philadelphia Eagles

DT SEBASTIAN JOSEPH (LOS ANGELES RAMS)

Stats: 1 total tackle (1 solo)

Final Score: 27-9 (WIN) vs. New Orleans Saints

CB LOGAN RYAN (TENNESSEE TITANS)

Stats: 4 total tackles (1 solo), 2 Pass Deflections, 1 Interception

Final Score: 17-19 (LOSS) vs. Indianapolis Colts

CB JASON MCCOURTY (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Stats: 4 total tackles (3 solo)

Final Score: 43-0 (WIN) vs. Miami Dolphins

S DURON HARMON (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Stats: 2 total tackles (2 solo), 1 QB hurry

Final Score: 43-0 (WIN) vs. Miami Dolphins

S DEVIN MCCOURTY (NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS)

Stats: 2 total tackles (1 solo), 1 Interception, 1 pass deflection

Final Score: 43-0 (WIN) vs. Miami Dolphins

NO STATS RECORDED: WR Andre Patton (Chargers), TE Tyler Kroft (Bills), LB Steve Longa (Lions), LB Kemoko Turay (Colts), DB Bless Austin (Jets), DB Saquan Hampton (Saints), DB Isaiah Wharton (Vikings), LS Clark Harris (Bengals).

