The NFL preseason is in full swing and teams are finalizing their rosters for the upcoming 2022 season. As of right now there are 13 former Scarlet Knights players who made NFL rosters and four more who are on practice squads. Here is a look at those players.

GUS EDWARDS -- BALTIMORE RAVENS

Recently placed on the PUP (Physically unable to perform) list, means that Edwards is out for at least the first four games of the season. However the good news is that HC John Harbaugh confirmed he will play this season in a recent interviews. Whenever Edwards returns, he will likely be the lead back for the Ravens as he is one of two in NFL history to produce 700 rushing yards and average 5+ yards per carry in his first three seasons of his career.

ISAIH PACHECO -- KANSAS CITY CHEIFS

The former Scarlet Knights leading rusher over the past few seasons, Pacheco has made some great strides throughout camp consistently running with the 1s and 2s currently. Not to mention, he is also the team's starting kick returner.

MICHAEL BURTON -- KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Burton once again is the lone fullback on the roster for the Chiefs and one of only a few rostered fullbacks in all of the NFL as there were only 15 teams last season to roster one.

TE TYLER KROFT -- SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Kroft has changed teams once again this offseason, as he is now with the 49ers. He was originally released on Tuesday, but resigned with the team following the 49ers placing two players on the IR.

DT SEBASTIAN JOSEPH -- LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Joseph switched teams this offseason, but will still be playing in the same city as he is now with the Chargers. He joins arguably the top defensive unit in the entire league, as he will be surround by guys like Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Derwin James and various others.

DT MICHAEL DWUMFOUR -- HOUSTON TEXANS

Dwumfour has quietly started to make a name for himself down in Houston, as he went from practice squad member to full fledged rotation piece along the Texans defensive line. Right now he is expected to be the backup DT behind Maliek Collins, but expect them to use him quite a bit this season.

LB OLAKUNLE FATUKASI -- TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Fatukasi was the lone undrafted free agent rookie to make the Buccaneers roster. He made a name for himself this preseason to the point where some fans are saying he could be the heir apparent for starter Lavonte David.

CB TRE AVERY -- TENNESSEE TITANS

Not many saw this one coming, but after a solid preseason and training camp, former Rutgers cornerback Tre Avery has made the 53 man roster for the Titans. He is one of six cornerbacks on the team, so it looks like he will play some solid snaps this season for Tennessee.

S DEVIN MCCOURTY -- NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

At this point, I'm not sure McCourty will ever play anywhere else as he is back with the Patriots once again as he enters his 12th season in the league. Look for McCourty to be named a captain once again in 2022.

S LOGAN RYAN -- TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Ryan was originally released on Tuesday, but it wasn't for long as he resigned with them on Wednesday. The move was to make space on their 53 man roster, but regardless good news for Rutgers as one of their top former DBs remains with one of the Super Bowl favorites.

DURON HARMON -- OAKLAND RAIDERS

Harmon appeared in all 17 games last season for the Lions, but they didn't bring him back in 2022. He is currently fighting for the starting safety spot with the Raiders this preseason.

LS CLARK HARRIS -- CINCINNATI BENGALS

After participating in the Super Bowl last year, Harris is once again back with the Bengals this season, a team that he has been with since 2009. He once again remains the longest tenured Scarlet Knights player in the NFL.

LS ANDREW DEPAOLA -- MINNESOTA VIKINGS

For the third season in a row, DePaola will be the Minnesota Vikings long snapper. He has bounced around a bit in his 10 year NFL career, but it seems he has found a solid home in Minnesota.

PRACTICE SQUAD MEMBERS....