This year cornerback Blessuan Austin and safety Saquan Hampton will both attempt to boost their draft stock at the annual event, with the on-field workouts beginning Monday for both players.

Two former Rutgers Scarlet Knights have been invited to the 2019 NFL combine (Feb. 26-Mar. 4) in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the first time the program has sent multiple players to the NFL combine since 2015 when tight end Tyler Kroft and fullback Michael Burton.

Here is an in-depth look at both prospects, along with where they are currently being projected, and much more.

OVERVIEW: Austin left Rutgers after four seasons, despite suffering season ending injuries over the past two years. Early in his career Austin had two very successful seasons, starting 21 games combined in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. After those two good seasons, Austin was only able to play five games over the next two years, suffering back to back season ending knee injuries. The scouts at the combine will be keeping a close eye on Austin to see how his recovery has been going.

ON FIELD WORKOUT DAY: Monday, March 4th

RUTGERS HEIGHT / WEIGHT: 6-foot-1 / 195-pounds

MOST IMPORTANT ASPECT: Austin should run a solid 40 time for a cornerback, he is expected to run somewhere around a mid to high 4.4. However most scouts won't be too concerned about his running times as they will be more concerned about how his knee is looking. If his knee can't hold up in the combine, it might just push him out of the draft and into the undrafted free agent pool.

WHAT THEY'RE SAYING:

"If healthy he will need to put up an exceptional workout at the NFL combine or pro day and also excel in the on the field drills to help dispelled any lingering issues about his knees. The fact that he may still be recovering from the recent ACL tear he probably won’t get a chance participate until OTAs or training camp. If that happens expect him top be picked up as a priority free agent. I believe Austin fits best in a NFL defense that probably plays more zone than man which will protect him in coverage as he still try to prove at the next level that his knee ACL injury history is no longer a concern." - NFL DRAFT ANALYST TABER SMALL

BIG BOARD RANKINGS:

-- CBSSports has Austin ranked as the No. 26 cornerback and the No. 226 prospect in the entire 2019 NFL Draft.

-- DraftTek.com has ranked Austin as the countries number 32 overall cornerback in the 2019 NFL Draft.

-- DraftScout.com has Hampton ranked as the No. 35 overall cornerback in the entire draft.

-- TheDraftNetwork currently ranks Hampton as the No. 310 prospect in the NFL Draft.