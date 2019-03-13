Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-13 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Next big Glassboro prospect, Keon Sabb picks up Rutgers offer on visit

Rehifqjh3kywws8akc8i
Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Recruiting Insider

Glassboro (NJ) 2022 athlete Keon Sabb picked up an offer from the Scarlet Knights just hours following his trip to Piscataway last Wednesday.The offer is Sabb's sixth and first from the Big 10 conf...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}