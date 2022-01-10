News and notes for Rutgers men's basketball, road tests await

The Rutgers men’s basketball team has put the pedal to the medal and is now 4-0 since coming back from its COVID pause. The Scarlet Knights, who are 9-5 overall, also currently sit at 3-1 in Big Ten play. GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE Rutgers has two key road matchups on the horizon this week against Penn State on Tuesday and Maryland on Saturday. Head coach Steve Pikiell’s squad is coming off a 93-65 thumping of Nebraska this past weekend. Rutgers trailed 14-10 early, but went on a 15-2 run to take a 25-16 lead and it never looked back. “It was crucial to get off to a good start,” Pikiell said. “They’re a good offensive team. When they score, they make threes. We talked a lot about how our defense had to be up for the task. We did a really good job with Cliff (Omoruyi) and Dean (Reiber) on (Derrick) Walker. He’s been playing great basketball and leading the league in field goal percentage. I thought they followed the scouting report on a couple of days prep and did a really good job. (Assistant coach) TJ Thompson did a great job with the scout preparing them. So really pleased to get a great team win today.” With that said, TKR takes a look back at the last contest with the Cornhuskers, and looks ahead as well.

Sharing the game As TKR wrote about last week, Rutgers has done a great job passing the ball around and finding great shots instead of good shots. Rutgers has over 20 assists in the last four games and has shot a blistering 52.35% from the floor in that span including 44.6% on 3-pointers. Rutgers is leading in the Big Ten in shooting from deep in conference-only action at 48.6%. Paul Mulcahy is averaging 4.9 assists on the season and a Big Ten-high 6.8 assists in league play. Ron Harper Jr. is tops in 3-point percentage at 63.6%. He’s sixth-overall from the field at 52.0% and second in free-throw percentage at 94.7%. Harper Jr. went 10-of-10 from the foul line against Nebraska. The 93 points are the most Rutgers has scored in regulation against another Big Ten squad, and the 28-point margin was the second most ever against a Big Ten team. Rutgers posted 23 assists and shot 58.3% against Nebraska as well which are also highs. “Our assists are off the stretch. We've never had a stretch like this. I love it,” Pikiell said. “They really pass it and the ball moves. And every guy plays a part in that. It starts with Paul and it goes to Geo (BakeR) and Caleb (McConnell). Ron's a good passer, Cliff out of the post. When we share the game and we play in space, good things happen. “My team is playing good basketball right now. I have a ton of respect for Nebraska, that’s a good team. We rebounded well today and shared the game. We continue to really pass the basketball. The team did a great job. Everyone that checked into the game gave us good minutes. It was a big game for us today.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BIHN1YiBhYm92ZS48YnI+PGJyPkF1bmRyZSBIeWF0dCBoYXMgY29t ZSBvZmYgdGhlIGJlbmNoIHRvIHNjb3JlIGEgdGVhbS1oaWdoIDggaW4gdGhl IGZpcnN0IGhhbGYgYXQgSmVyc2V5IE1pa2UmIzM5O3MgQXJlbmEuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb1JVP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29SVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2RJRVVMTDY3WTkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kSUVV TEw2N1k5PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgU2NhcmxldCBLbmlnaHRz IChAUlVBdGhsZXRpY3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v UlVBdGhsZXRpY3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE0Nzk5MDM3NTk0MjU4MDYzNDU/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSA4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The bench While Harper Jr., Mulcahy, Baker, and McConnell have played well since Rutgers’ return to the court, a handful of other players have provided solid minutes, too. Saturday, Rutgers’ bench outscored Nebraska’s bench, 32-22. Aundre Hyatt scored a career-high-tying 13 points. It was the fourth-time he’s scored in double figures in his collegiate career and second time at Rutgers. Hyatt is averaging close to 10 points in the last three games. “He's rebounding first of all at a high level and that's where it starts. His defense is getting better. But give him a tip of the hat. He's taking more time to watch film and he's in the gym,” Pikiell said. “He's had better practices, so he's taken it upon himself to be more prepared and it shows on the court. A lot of good things for him today and we will need him to play like that.” Dean Reiber recorded a new career-high 10 points in 17 minutes, the most he’s played since becoming a Scarlet Knight last year. Reiber also made his first two 3-pointers in college. “Dean's coming. He's really coming along,” Pikiell said. “I thought right before the break, our COVID break, he was making leaps and bounds. You saw him today, he can make threes and put it down and finish around the basket. He’s getting more comfortable. He was terrific. And we need him and he's been really good. He had a great night.” Jalen Miller also played tight defense throughout the game and scored four points with three rebounds. Jaden Jones added five points as well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wnZCH8J2QmvCdkKvwnZCdIPCdkLDwnZCo8J2Qq/CdkKQg8J2QqfCd kJrwnZCy8J2QrCDwnZCo8J2Qn/CdkJ8uIDxicj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMg dG8gTXQuIFdhc2hpbmd0b27igJlzIEZpbmVzdCwgQWlkZW4gVGVycnkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9haWRkZG9vb28/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFpZGRkb29vbzwvYT4g8J+boeKalO+4jyA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUk1Oc3BOMURIQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JN TnNwTjFESEM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUnV0Z2VycyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIPCf j4AgKEBSdXRnZXJzTUJCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1J1dGdlcnNNQkIvc3RhdHVzLzE0Nzk2MTU0Mzc4MjY1NzYzOTE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSA4LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

New scholarship Second-year freshman guard Aiden Terry was awarded a scholarship for the season just a few days ago. The walk-on from Kentucky and the rest of his teammates found out on a video message from his dad and brother. Baker’s scholarship doesn’t count this season due to the new rule provided by the NCAA due to the pandemic, and so Rutgers had an extra slot. Center Luke Nathan and former guard Joey Downes received scholarships mid-season the last two years, respectively, as well. In two minutes in the win over Nebraska, Terry grabbed three rebounds and had an assist late in the game. “He’s been great. He's a great teammate. He works his tail off every day in practice. He's part of our scout team. He does an unbelievable job,” Pikiell said. “He's a terrific student. He comes from a great family. He’s all the things that we want here at Rutgers in the program. He's awesome and so it was nice to get him in the game today.” Dick Vitale gets a gift, baby! Rutgers sent over a gift of an old-school Rutgers basketball jersey signed by the team to Vitale, a longtime broadcaster. A handwritten message was also included. Vitale, who hails from New Jersey, used to coach in Bergen County and was also on staff under Dick Lloyd at Rutgers. The 82-year-old is battling cancer. “He’s a former assistant here and he is one of the great people in basketball,” Pikiell said. “We wanted to do something nice for him. He's done such unbelievable things for raising money for cancer and his gala in Sarasota, Florida is unbelievable. What he's done to raise money for research and fighting cancer, it's just been unbelievable. We're proud that he coached here, that he worked here and wanted to send him our prayers and let him know that we're thinking about him here in New Jersey.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZWdhY3kgY29udGludWVzLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0dlb19CYWtlcl8xP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHZW9f QmFrZXJfMTwvYT4gTW92aW5nIHVwIHRvICMzIGFsbCB0aW1lIGluIEFzc2lz dHMuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9HYXJk ZW5TdGF0ZW1lbnQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNHYXJkZW5TdGF0ZW1lbnQ8L2E+IPCfm6HimpTvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FTekw0d0d6UDIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hU3pMNHdH elAyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ1dGdlcnMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCDwn4+AIChA UnV0Z2Vyc01CQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SdXRn ZXJzTUJCL3N0YXR1cy8xNDgwMjg2ODc5Mjk5ODc0ODIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkphbnVhcnkgOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK