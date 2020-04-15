Newly offered 2022 QB Henry Belin IV talks latest offer from Rutgers
Rutgers is still searching for their Class of 2021 quarterback, but that hasn’t slowed the program down in their pursuit of an elite signal caller for 2022.
The Scarlet Knights offered a number of players at the position in the class on Wednesday evening, including Henry Belin IV of Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder added the scholarship to his list that already includes Pittsburgh and Syracuse.
Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University #chop🪓 #RU @GregSchiano @Coach__Gleeson pic.twitter.com/Owo0Jt6LLK— Henry Belin IV (@HenryBelin) April 16, 2020
