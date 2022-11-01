New York Rens 2024 class has unique appeal to Rutgers Basketball
While Rutgers hopes family ties and proximity can ultimately help them pull off a massive recruiting haul, Class of 2024 guard Dylan Harper continues to grow in stature. Harper, who is now a five star recruit, recently visited Duke and has scheduled an upcoming official visit with Indiana.
At 6-foot-6, Harper is a traditional point guard with a purity of vision. He's able to whiz darts with either hand and playmaker in both the half court set and while engineering the transition attack. As he showed throughout summer, however, Harper possesses a prolific scoring aptitude as a crafty lefty. Harper opened up his outside shot this summer, emerging into the focal point on Oz Cross' Rens 16U team. The young, stock rising guard has long maintained close ties with the Rutgers staff, as the younger brother of 6-foot-6, 245-pound guard/wing Ron Harper Jr.
