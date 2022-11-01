At 6-foot-6, Harper is a traditional point guard with a purity of vision. He's able to whiz darts with either hand and playmaker in both the half court set and while engineering the transition attack. As he showed throughout summer, however, Harper possesses a prolific scoring aptitude as a crafty lefty. Harper opened up his outside shot this summer, emerging into the focal point on Oz Cross' Rens 16U team. The young, stock rising guard has long maintained close ties with the Rutgers staff, as the younger brother of 6-foot-6, 245-pound guard/wing Ron Harper Jr.