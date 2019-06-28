New York ATH Kaba developing strong rapport with Rutgers
Christ The King (NY) 2020 athlete Moustapha Kaba earned his offer from the Scarlet Knights during their camp on June 8, but it wasn’t until last weekend when he took the time to make an unofficial ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news