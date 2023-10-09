"It's been different with the family and stuff," Fernandes said regarding the change of scenery. "Getting adjusted with my son's daily schedule has been tough, but I'm just trying to stay positive. This is my last year so I'm just trying to have some fun."

In what was a hectic offseason for Rutgers basketball, the Scarlet Knights received some welcoming news on April 13 when point guard Noah Fernandes announced he was transferring to the banks for his final season of eligibility. Prior to Rutgers, Fernandes spent three seasons at UMass and one with Wichita State.

Despite being limited to 11 games last season due to a calf injury, Fernandes averaged 13.4 points per game and shot a career-high 48 percent. He also shot 45.2 percent from three to go along with 4.1 assists.

"I've been getting into a lot better shape and defensively ramping up my game," he explained. "I think playing with a lot of these guys who are really talented makes my job a lot easier."

Fernandes is no stranger to Rutgers considering he hit a buzzer-beating three to stun the Scarlet Knights 85-83 back on Nov. 21, 2021, at the Mullins Center. So, he also explained what it was like speaking with some players and coaches and going onto the other side of the aisle.

"I think it was a mutual respect thing," he said. "They knew what I could do and they wanted to help me get better and be a better player and person. I think that dynamic has been great for me and I think I made the best decision I could have made."

In addition, Fernandes described what he anticipates life in the Big Ten will be like and how he plans on making the adjustment.

"Obviously just the size, speed, and schemes, that's an adjustment in itself," he added. "But it's something I've always wanted and worked toward. It's challenging but I'm just trying to adjust and be as flexible as I can be."

Fernandes also explained what makes this team stand out and how their preparation will serve them well on game days.

"We want to win a lot of games and I think we're dictating that by how we come into the gym," he said. "Having a team like that I think will translate well onto the court."