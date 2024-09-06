Last Thursday, Rutgers Football hosted a list of recruits on campus for their first game of the season versus Howard and things went about as well as you could have expected.
One of the top targets on campus for the season opener was Woodland High School offensive lineman Jared Smith, who made the trip up from Georgia to check out the Scarlet Knights in action and he walked away with an offer.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
OTHER OFFERS....
-- Colorado State
-- Georgia
-- Georgia State
-- Memphis
-- Miami (FL)
-- Rutgers
-- UNLV