Not a The Knight Report subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The ROUND TABLE FORUM!

The two-way star plays both wide receiver and defensive end for his high school program, but just about every school wants him as a wide receiver at the next level. It's still pretty early in his recruitment, but Rutgers asst. coach Damiere Shaw has built a pretty strong bond with him as they've got him to campus twice already since the calendar changed to 2023 so they've got the early edge.