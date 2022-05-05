New NIL Collective launches to benefit Rutgers student athletes

It’s no secret that Name, Image and Likeness might be the most talked about topic throughout all of college athletics for the past year or so and Rutgers student-athletes will now have a much easier way to gain deals with the newly launch Knights of the Raritan NIL Collective. Various alumni, donors and notable Scarlet Knights fans have put together an NIL Collective to help student athletes to maximize their potential NIL opportunities year in and year out. Knight of The Raritan President Jon Newman spoke with The Knight Report to give us a small breakdown on exactly what this collective is and how you can join.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

“Basically it is a full NIL collective, where Rutgers fans or supporters can either donate individually or businesses can strike deals with student-athletes,” Newman told TKR. “The way we have it set up is you have a few choices, either identify yourself as a one time donor and whether you want you want to join the collective in putting money into an all sports fund that the executive committee would oversee, then it would be up to the nine of us where that money goes and to what type of deal we want to make with that student athlete. We also have a subscription model that starts at $10/month and can go up to $500/month. If you go to the website, you can find all of that. So basically each subscription level you get different benefits.” There are six different monthly donation levels: $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, and $500 and as with most subscription services, the more you pay monthly, the more you get in return. People also have the option to designate their investment to a specific sport as well, currently there are 22 different sports listed on the site. Also the collective is currently welcoming corporate/business/organizations to secure NIL deals with specific athletes that the group running the show can arrange for them.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE