New NIL Collective launches to benefit Rutgers student athletes
It’s no secret that Name, Image and Likeness might be the most talked about topic throughout all of college athletics for the past year or so and Rutgers student-athletes will now have a much easier way to gain deals with the newly launch Knights of the Raritan NIL Collective.
Various alumni, donors and notable Scarlet Knights fans have put together an NIL Collective to help student athletes to maximize their potential NIL opportunities year in and year out.
Knight of The Raritan President Jon Newman spoke with The Knight Report to give us a small breakdown on exactly what this collective is and how you can join.
“Basically it is a full NIL collective, where Rutgers fans or supporters can either donate individually or businesses can strike deals with student-athletes,” Newman told TKR. “The way we have it set up is you have a few choices, either identify yourself as a one time donor and whether you want you want to join the collective in putting money into an all sports fund that the executive committee would oversee, then it would be up to the nine of us where that money goes and to what type of deal we want to make with that student athlete. We also have a subscription model that starts at $10/month and can go up to $500/month. If you go to the website, you can find all of that. So basically each subscription level you get different benefits.”
There are six different monthly donation levels: $10, $25, $50, $100, $250, and $500 and as with most subscription services, the more you pay monthly, the more you get in return. People also have the option to designate their investment to a specific sport as well, currently there are 22 different sports listed on the site.
Also the collective is currently welcoming corporate/business/organizations to secure NIL deals with specific athletes that the group running the show can arrange for them.
The Knights of The Raritan Collective will be partnered with Student Athlete Empowerment, which is coincidentally run by a Rutgers grad in Jason Belzer.
“We have identified a partner that we will be working with on this and that’s Student Athlete Empowerment which is run by Jason Belzer, who is also a Rutgers grad,” said Newman. “He went to Rutgers Law School, a Rutgers Business School professor and they are going to be the one managing the money, doing the deals and managing all the legal, accounting and making sure the student athletes do what they are supposed to do in exchange for the deal.”
Along with all that, there will also be a volunteer Advisory Board that will help guide the collective and student-athletes that consists of various Rutgers alumni.
Ryan Hart – Football
Sean DeDeyn – Wrestling
Quincy Douby – Men’s Basketball
Austin Johnson – Men’s Basketball
Caitlin Hardage – Women’s Volleyball
Katie Larmour – Field Hockey
Joe Nardella – Men’s Lacrosse
Brianne Reed – Women’s Soccer
Marc Moreau – Men’s Lacrosse
Will Mangan – Men’s Lacrosse
Bobby Brownlie – Baseball
Phil Napolitano – Men’s Soccer
To learn more about the collective and another questions about how everything works, check out The Knight of The Raritan’s website right here!
