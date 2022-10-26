New-look 2023 Rutgers Football schedule
The Big Ten Conference made some changes to the 2023 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon and that included the swapping of some games on the Rutgers Football schedule.
Check out the full 2023 Rutgers Football schedule below.
Saturday, Sept. 2nd — Northwestern
Saturday, Sept. 9th — Temple
Saturday, Sept. 16th — Virginia Tech
Saturday, Sept. 23rd — @Michigan
Saturday, Sept. 30th — Wagner
Saturday, Oct. 7th — @Wisconsin
Saturday, Oct. 14th — Michigan State
Saturday, Oct. 21st — @Indiana
Saturday, Nov. 4th — Ohio State
Saturday, Nov. 11th — @Iowa
Saturday, Nov. 18th — @Penn State
Saturday, Nov. 25th — Maryland
--------------------------------------------------------------
