{{ timeAgo('2022-10-26 11:12:07 -0500') }} football Edit

New-look 2023 Rutgers Football schedule

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The Big Ten Conference made some changes to the 2023 football schedule on Wednesday afternoon and that included the swapping of some games on the Rutgers Football schedule.

Check out the full 2023 Rutgers Football schedule below.

Saturday, Sept. 2nd — Northwestern

Saturday, Sept. 9th — Temple

Saturday, Sept. 16th — Virginia Tech

Saturday, Sept. 23rd — @Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 30th — Wagner

Saturday, Oct. 7th — @Wisconsin

Saturday, Oct. 14th — Michigan State

Saturday, Oct. 21st — @Indiana

Saturday, Nov. 4th — Ohio State

Saturday, Nov. 11th — @Iowa

Saturday, Nov. 18th — @Penn State

Saturday, Nov. 25th — Maryland

