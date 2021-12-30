New Jersey OF Trevor Cohen talks about signing with Rutgers Baseball

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have signed all of their high school recruits in the 2022 recruiting class heading into their season. One of the Rutgers signees is Trevor Cohen, a 6’1”, 180-pound outfielder out of Holy Spirit High School.

On Perfect Game, Cohen is the 500th ranked prospect and the 287 ranked outfielder in the country. He’s also the 40th ranked prospect and ninth ranked outfielder in the state of New Jersey.