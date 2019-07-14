No new episode this week, since it's July and there's nothing to talk about. But, we have something that might be better...a clip show! Whether you're a longtime listener or are newer to the podcast, you should check this out. It's a great opportunity to relive some of our better moments, or to get a good sampling of what we've done in the past, There is over an hour of some of our funniest and most interesting moments from the past year. My personal favorites are Ash vs. Flood, Westerman's Schiano story, Adam's cushion story, my incompetence, my recruiting analysis, and "tampering!" Listen at the top of this post on SoundCloud, or find us on Apple Podcasts, Castbox, or any podcast app!

0:40 – Max and Mike mock Adam for betting the Rutgers moneyline vs Buffalo. (Episode 4)

2:39 – Who sucks less: Kyle Flood or Chris Ash? Possibly the funniest segment in show history. (7)

11:35 – Keith Sargeant tells us about a dog pooping on the practice field. (7)

12:18 – Bob Wenzel talks about the atmosphere at the RAC at the 1989 A-10 Championship game. (10)

13:00 – The guys discuss their fan experiences at the end of the Louisville football game in 2006. (11)

16:47 – Mike Teel tells us what the student section smelled like during the Louisville game. (11)

17:13 – The guys talk to friend of the podcast Barb about valid excuses for missing the Penn State game. (12)

21:38 - Jamaal Westerman talks about how Greg Schiano kind of tricked him into committing. (13)

23:00 – Adam tells the story of losing his mind and ripping out his seat cushion after the Faily Special. (13)



25:37 – The guys read through Pat Hobbs’ statement to fans at the end of the 2018 football season. (14)33:17 – The guys give their fun ideas for Rutgers to improve the fan experience at games. (15)

36:04 – Mike and Max attempt to role play as a Rutgers ticket salesman and fan. It goes poorly. (16)

38:17 – Rutgers will need virtual reality sex machines in the future. (18)

40:00 – Max displays a hilariously incredible level of incompetence. (18)

41:15 – Max gives his expert recruiting analysis for the 2019 Rutgers Football Recruiting class. (19)

47:09 – Max and Adam discuss different ideas for men’s basketball fan groups. (Please Retweet)

49:33 – Max and Adam argue over whether they want to see the Bob Kraft video. (Please Retweet)

52:24 – The guys discuss Rutgers Men’s Basketball making it to the NIT bubble. (Going Bald)

54:17 – Ryan Anderson tells us about the best trash talking fans in the Big Ten (Beeline)

55:37 - The guys and CJ Gettys have a great discussion about food, including Girl Scout Cookies (Beeline)

59:18 – The guys discuss the funniest hate message that the podcast has ever received. (The Scarlet Seven)

1:02:41 – The guys give their response to the Rutgers Athletics strategic plan. (The Relentless Pursuit of Excellence)

1:04:04 – Max goes on a hype rant about the 2019-2020 Rutgers Men’s Basketball team. (Grit Tan Laundry)

1:08:15 – Gio Rescigno talks about the time a Rutgers trainer built him a third hamstring on the sideline. (Third Hamstring)

1:10:04 – The guys discuss the transfer of Eugene Omoruyi. Tampering? Tampering. (Third Hamstring)

1:11:18 – The guys discuss the dueling intros to their new segment, “Angry Adam.” (‘Ello Guvnah)

1:13:42 – PAY THE PLAYERS