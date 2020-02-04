New Brunswick 2020 ATH Tahjay Moore details Rutgers commitment
It was a rollercoaster recruitment for New Brunswick (NJ) 2020 athlete Tahjay Moore, and the ride came to a halt with a pledge to Rutgers a day before this month’s late-signing period.The 6-foot-6,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news