New 2024 TE offer, Tayvion Galloway already planning Rutgers visit

Rutgers Football continues to be in contact with some of the top recruits across the country, most recently reaching out to one of Ohio’s best in the 2024 class in tight end Tayvion Galloway.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end prospect spoke with The Knight Report not too long after his interaction with the staff this week to break down the Scarlet Knights interest and more.

“My recruitment is going great honestly," Galloway told TKR. "I talked with coach (Andrew) Aurich on Sunday night and then got on a video call with coach Nunzio (Campanile) and coach (Greg) Schiano on Tuesday."