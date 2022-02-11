 New 2024 TE offer, Tayvion Galloway already planning Rutgers visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-11 11:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

New 2024 TE offer, Tayvion Galloway already planning Rutgers visit

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football continues to be in contact with some of the top recruits across the country, most recently reaching out to one of Ohio’s best in the 2024 class in tight end Tayvion Galloway.

The 6-foot-6, 220-pound tight end prospect spoke with The Knight Report not too long after his interaction with the staff this week to break down the Scarlet Knights interest and more.

“My recruitment is going great honestly," Galloway told TKR. "I talked with coach (Andrew) Aurich on Sunday night and then got on a video call with coach Nunzio (Campanile) and coach (Greg) Schiano on Tuesday."

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}