Reese stands at 6-foot-7, 305 pounds and has been a priority prospect at tackle since mid-March. He spent his first three seasons at Harry Ainlay in Edmonton before transferring to the Tampa-area power for his senior campaign.

Greg Schiano and company continue to chop wood on the recruiting trail as they have landed their 19th commitment of the 2021 class in Clearwater Academy (FL) offensive lineman Albert Reese.

Thank you to everyone who helped me get here, you know who you are, and I will thank you personally. Time to #CHOP pic.twitter.com/YeEA5wuA7B

Clearwater Academy has been one of the new staff’s favorite schools to recruit with defensive lineman Wesley Bailey being a key signee in the 2020 class and 2021 targets Brendon Barrow and Bruno Zandamela staying on the radar.

Reese had been proud of his standing with Rutgers dating back to when he earned his offer.

“It’s a good feeling when hard work pays off,” he told The Knight Report’s Alex Gleitman. “Coach Schiano told me they don’t offer just anyone. He likes the way I play.

“The coaching staff and player personnel development are important to me. I like how they develop their players.”

Reese mentioned he was ‘very high’ on the Scarlet Knights following the first two virtual visits he made a few weeks ago.

He chose Rutgers over the likes of Minnesota, UCF and West Virginia.