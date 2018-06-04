Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-04 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Nelms talks recent Rutgers visit, possible decision date

H2hmfyzoq9zckkh5ys9t
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

Bryce Nelms was one of the top prospects at Rutgers East Coast Elite camp on Friday evening. Nelms is a 6-foot-6, 255-pound defensive end recruit and is the No. 17 ranked recruit in the state of Ne...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}