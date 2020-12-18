Rutgers Football ended the 2020 regular season today with a loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Scarlet Knights struggled to get anything going on offense and the defense couldn't stop a nose bleed as the Cornhuskers won 28-21.

The offense was led by Artur Sitkowski who made his second start of the season today, however despite a big 50 yard completion on the team's opening drive, the Scarlet Knights offense didn't look hot today. The Rutgers offense as a whole finished with 252 total yards, 130 of which came on the ground. Overall not a great effort by the Scarlet Knights offense.

On the opposite side of the ball, Rutgers had its ups and downs, but it was mostly down. Despite forcing four turnovers (two interceptions, two fumbles) and causing Nebraska to fumble five times, the Rutgers defense could not come up with timely stops. The Cornhuskers put up 620+ total yards of offense, as the Scarlet Knights once again struggled to stop a mobile quarterback. Martinez ended the game running for 100+ yards and two scores on the night to go along with 230+ passing yards and another score. Just a bad night for a defense that was missing some of their top players for most of the game.

Now the one unit that did come to play today was the Adam Scheier coached special teams. Valentino Ambrosio looked good early on, by hitting both a 36-yard and 42-yard field goal to put the Scarlet Knights up early 6-0, Adam Korsak put three punts inside the 10 plus one 55 yard punt and to top it all off Aron Cruickshank took a kick return the house for a 98 yard touchdown. The Scarlet Knights special teams managed to keep them in the game, but it wasn't enough to get the victory.

Below you can see the box score, Rutgers Football player of the game and more.

