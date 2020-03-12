This isn’t how it was supposed to go. The drought was all but over.

The Rutgers men’s basketball team was expected to end a grueling 29-year absence from the NCAA Tournament, but the “RU Screw” went into full effect.

Thursday, the NCAA announced that there will be no “big dance” in 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak and health concerns. Just Wednesday, the governing body announced that the tournament was to be played in just about empty arenas without the public in attendance.

But now, there will be no dancing for the Scarlet Knights.