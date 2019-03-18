Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-18 18:29:10 -0500') }} other sports Edit

NCAA PREVIEW: Rutgers 157-Pound wrestler John Van Brill

Tqrw5kskdptfm0v7z1zq
Lex Knapp • TheKnightReport.net
Wrestling Analyst

THE SCARLET KNIGHT: No. 16 John Van Brill - JVB was not given any favors by the seeding committee. Van Brill comes out the gate with BC LaPrade, a foe saw early this year. Van Brill beat LaPrade, b...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}