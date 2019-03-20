NCAA PREVIEW: Rutgers 149-Pound wrestler Anthony Ashnault
THE SCARLET KNIGHT: No. 1 Anthony Ashnault –There has been no one more impactful in the growth of Rutgers wrestling than Anthony Ashnault. The day Ashnault decided to call Rutgers home was the day ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news