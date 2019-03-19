NCAA PREVIEW: Rutgers 133-Pound wrestler Nick Suriano
THE SCARLET KNIGHT: No. 3 – Nick Surinao – When Nick Suriano chose Rutgers University as his new collegiate home, Scarlet Knight fans were almost positive that they were gifted a future national ch...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news