 NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Indiana | Scarlet Knights hit the road
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-11 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

The Rutgers football team looks to right the ship both in Simland and in the real world following a loss to Wisconsin last weekend.

Next up is a road game at Indiana and a chance for the Scarlet Knights to do just that.

With that said, check out the latest NCAA Football 14 simulation below!

Note: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Known injured players were removed from the depth chart at their respective positions.

Rutgers football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim result Actual result

Temple

13-3 Rutgers

61-14 Rutgers

at Syracuse

24-7 Rutgers

17-7 Rutgers

Delaware (FCS East)

31-6 Rutgers

45-13 Rutgers

at Michigan

17-13 Rutgers

20-13 Michigan

Ohio State

38-7 Ohio State

52-13 Ohio State

Michigan State

21-9 Rutgers

31-13 Michigan State

at Northwestern

10-3 Northwestern

21-7 Northwestern

at Illinois

17-10 Rutgers

20-14 Rutgers

Wisconsin

10-0 Wisconsin

52-3

at Indiana

SEE VIDEO ABOVE

TBD

