{{ timeAgo('2021-10-28 06:29:06 -0500') }} football Edit

NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Illinois | Road win?

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

The Rutgers football team has lost four in a row and is coming off of a bye week. Of course, Simland doesn't know that.

Rutgers should be a tad bit healthier for its upcoming game at Illinois in Champaign, but will face a tough task trying to stop a very good rushing attack from the Illini that is hitting its stride.

But how did the Scarlet Knights fare in the sim? Check out the video below and be sure to watch Rutgers versus Illinois from Memorial Field on Saturday at 12:00 ET on BTN.

Note: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers.

Rutgers football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim result Actual result

Temple

13-3 Rutgers

61-14 Rutgers

at Syracuse

24-7 Rutgers

17-7 Rutgers

Delaware (FCS East)

31-6 Rutgers

45-13 Rutgers

at Michigan

17-13 Rutgers

20-13 Michigan

Ohio State

38-7 Ohio State

52-13 Ohio State

Michigan State

21-9 Rutgers

31-13 Michigan State

at Northwestern

10-3 Northwestern

21-7 Northwestern

at Illinois

SEE VIDEO ABOVE

TBD

{{ article.author_name }}