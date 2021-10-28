NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Rutgers at Illinois | Road win?

The Rutgers football team has lost four in a row and is coming off of a bye week. Of course, Simland doesn't know that.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

Rutgers should be a tad bit healthier for its upcoming game at Illinois in Champaign, but will face a tough task trying to stop a very good rushing attack from the Illini that is hitting its stride.

But how did the Scarlet Knights fare in the sim? Check out the video below and be sure to watch Rutgers versus Illinois from Memorial Field on Saturday at 12:00 ET on BTN.

Note: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers.