The Rutgers football program got some big news today when the NCAA ruled that transfer tight end Matt Alaimo will be eligible to play in the 2019 season after he received a waiver from the NCAA that normally in the past would have forced him to sit out a season.

This move was very critical for the Scarlet Knights after the football program lost Jerome Washington to graduation and both Travis Vokolek and Nakia Griffin to transfer. If Alaimo didn't receive his eligibility, the Scarlet Knights would be down to two scholarship tight ends on the roster in recent grad transfer Kyle Penniston and Johnathan Lewis.